The Seattle Kraken have done it. In a historic upset, the Kraken have eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The NHL’s youngest franchise has its first taste of playoff success.

Seattle’s victory ensures we will not have back-to-back Stanley Cup champions since 2018 and 2019. Furthermore, it ensures we won’t have the defending champion in the Stanley Cup Finals since the 2020 season.

After the game, NHL Twitter could not contain itself. Everyone took to social media to share their thoughts on a truly landmark moment in Seattle’s history.

A year ago the Seattle Kraken were a lottery team and now they're off to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Just, damn. #SeaKraken — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) May 1, 2023

THE SEATTLE KRAKEN JUST BEAT THE DEFENDING STANLEY CUP CHAMPS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ayt2qJo8K7 — pattirae (@xpattirae) May 1, 2023

THE SEATTLE KRAKEN BEAT THE REIGNING STANLEY CUP CHAMPS IN THEIR FIRST PLAYOFF APPEARANCE EVER IT DOESN'T GET MORE ICONIC THAN THAT — morgan⚡️ (@morganbolts) May 1, 2023

This is literally the most fun Stanley Cup Playoffs ever — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) May 1, 2023

imagine someone told you last july that the seattle kraken would beat the colorado avalanche in the playoffs in 2023 🤯 — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) May 1, 2023

The Seattle Kraken don't have any superstars on their roster, and their highest-paid player is goalie Philipp Grubauer at just $5.9M per season And yet, they just knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche What a tremendous accomplishment they pulled off — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) May 1, 2023

The Kraken jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 7 thanks to two goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand. Seattle scored the first goal in all seven games of this series against the Avalanche.

Colorado found a bit of life late in the second period. Mikko Rantanen tipped home a shot from Nathan MacKinnon to bring the Avalanche within a goal.

In the third period, it seemed the Avalanche had the game tied. MacKinnon fired home a shot early in the period. However, the Kraken challenged the goal and the play was ruled offside.

From there, Seattle shut the Avalanche down. Kraken goaltender Phillip Grubauer stood on his head, denying any chances his former team tried to get past him.

The Kraken became the first team in NHL history to take out the defending Stanley Cup champions for their first playoff series victory. It could be the first of many, if the Kraken play to their potential in the future.

In the short term, however, Seattle prepares for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the second round, the Kraken will take on the Dallas Stars. Dallas emerged victorious against the Minnesota Wild in a very intense first-round matchup.