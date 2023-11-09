The Seattle Kraken made a rather intriguing decision regarding former fourth-overall pick Shane Wright on Wednesday.

The Seattle Kraken are having a bit of a rough start to the 2023-24 season. They currently sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division. Furthermore, the Kraken have lost four of their last six games, as well as their two most recent games. Seattle has aspirations of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. As a result, something has to give.

On Wednesday, the Kraken made a shakeup to their roster. Seattle recalled forwards Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced. These call-ups come after Kraken forward Jordan Eberle was injured during practice.

Wright entered the NHL as the fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. However, many had expected the then-Kingston Frontenacs star to go first overall to the Montreal Canadiens. And yet, he experienced a slide on draft night.

Last season, Wright made the Kraken's opening night roster. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. The 19-year-old had just one goal and two points in eight games. Seattle used a loophole to send him to the AHL before he eventually made his way back to the Ontario Hockey League, this time with the Windsor Spitfires.

With the Spitfires, Wright found some success. He played 20 games after Kingston traded him, scoring 15 goals and 37 points. He returned to the AHL as Coachella Valley made their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 27 playoff games, the former top-five pick scored two goals and nine points.

This year, Wright has played at a point-per-game pace in the AHL. Now, he has a chance to show his worth again in the NHL. Seattle takes the ice again on Thursday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Let's see how Wright performs in his first NHL action since last season.