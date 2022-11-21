Published November 21, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright has had a rather weird time to begin his NHL career. Many, including me, projected the former Kingston Frontenacs star to go first overall. However, he slipped all the way to fourth.

It seemed the NHL’s youngest franchise stole the best player in the draft. But the early returns so far paint a bit of a different story. Wright has played just seven games for the Kraken, scoring one point.

On Sunday, the Kraken sent their 2022 top pick to the AHL on a conditioning stint. Observant NHL fans will now by now that, normally, Wright would have to go back to junior hockey.

However, Seattle has taken advantage of an NHL rule in order to keep Wright in professional hockey. According to NHL rules, a player who has been scratched for five straight games can go down to the AHL on a two-week conditioning stint.

Earlier this month, Wright spoke with The Athletic about his development. Despite the lack of game time, he maintained faith in the Kraken’s process.

“Obviously I want to be here long-term,” he said. “It’s definitely the only goal and where I want to be, and I think that I can be here. I think I can improve, prove to the coaches, prove to my teammates, that I belong here.”

Wright likely won’t head back to the NHL after his stint with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He is likely to be released to play for Team Canada at next month’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. Only time will tell if this time away from the NHL can help Wright get back on track.