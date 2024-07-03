In a historic move for the NHL, the Seattle Kraken announced Wednesday the promotion of Jessica Campbell to assistant coach, making her the first woman to hold the position full-time with an NHL team. Campbell, who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s AHL affiliate, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Campbell’s promotion comes after a successful tenure with the Firebirds, where she served under head coach Dan Bylsma and helped the team reach the Calder Cup Final in consecutive years. Her responsibilities included overseeing the forwards and power play, as well as conducting skills training sessions. Her contributions were instrumental in the development of young prospects, most notably forward Tye Kartye, who was named the AHL’s rookie of the year in 2023 before joining the Kraken this past season.

The Kraken’s decision to promote Campbell was driven by her proven track record and coaching abilities.

“The job she’s done is the reason why we hired her,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. “We didn’t hire her because she was female. We hired her because she was a good coach. She has an interesting background, not only in skating but also in skill development, and that’s a big part of what they’ve been able to do at Coachella Valley.”

Campbell’s appointment marks a milestone in the NHL, as she joins Emily Engel-Natzke of the Washington Capitals as the only women employed as traveling full-time members of NHL coaching staffs. While other women have been employed in temporary or part-time roles, Campbell’s full-time position on the bench sets a new precedent.

Campbell’s coaching career has been marked by several groundbreaking achievements. She became the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in the AHL when she was hired by Coachella Valley in July 2022. She also made history as the first woman to coach at the men’s IIHF World Hockey Championship, serving as an assistant for the German team during the 2022 tournament in Finland. Additionally, she has experience as an assistant coach and skills coach for the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Dan Bylsma, who was hired to replace Dave Hakstol as head coach of the Kraken on May 28, expressed his confidence in Campbell’s abilities and the positive impact she will have on the team.

“During our tenure in Coachella Valley, I saw firsthand Jessica’s commitment to player development,” Bylsma stated in a news release from Seattle. “Her ability to establish relationships with her players, specifically Tye Kartye, Shane Wright, and Ryker Evans, was an important factor in this hire. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with her at the NHL level.”

Campbell will join Bob Woods and Dave Lowry as assistants on Bylsma’s staff in Seattle.