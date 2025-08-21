The past week has not been the best for the Houston Astros, as they were swept in their series against the Detroit Tigers. In the first two games of the series, they went scoreless, losing the first one 10-0 and the second one 1-0. In their third and final matchup against the Tigers, the Astros put some points on the board, but ended up losing 7-2.

Despite a rough week, the Astros still have their heads held high and know they are still in a good position at this point of the season. Carlos Correa spoke about the mindset of the team, and they're keeping each other accountable, according to Matt Kwahara of the Houston Chronicle.

“We’re in a great spot besides the terrible play in the last week,” Correa said. “We’ve got to acknowledge that and we’ve got to recognize the things we’re not doing very well right now in our approach to move forward and be better, be the team that we know we can be. We want to look at the bigger picture but also we want to have a fix for what’s been happening the last week.”

Some of the players are trying to find a rhythm through this recent slump, one of them being Jesus Sanchez, who the Astros acquired at the trade deadline.

“Right now, I feel weird,” Sanchez said. “I’m trying to find myself. But you’ve got to keep your head high and try to get some good at-bats.”

The Astros are 69-58 and just a game and a half ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the top spot. With this recent slump, they definitely put themselves in a tough position, but they have to get back to what they've been doing all season before this.

With the season coming down the stretch, it's no better time than now for them to find their footing.