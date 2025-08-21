The Philadelphia Phillies have been rolling, recently sweeping their home series against the Seattle Mariners and now sitting at 74-53 on the season. A large part of the reason why the Phillies have been so successful recently has been the play of Trea Turner, who has been on an absolute tear of late.

In fact, Turner has been so hot at the plate that he recently accomplished a feat no Phillies player has reached in nearly a century.

“Trea Turner has 21 hits in his last seven games — something no Phillies player has done in 95 years,” reported Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Consistency is nice,” Turner said about the hot streak.

“He’s using the entire field right now,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson added. “He’s thinking line drive.”

The Phillies have also seen some stellar play out of Bryson Stott, who has hit .333/.410/.556 over the last month.

“I mean, you see the talent there,” Turner said about Stott. “We all know how good he is. He was a little frustrated with himself early in the year. I just feel like he was missing pitches that he should hit. That’s kind of the difference.”

“He knows where the barrel’s at,” Thomson said about Stott. “You get that guy at the end of your lineup and he gets hot, that really helps your offense.”

Can the Phillies get it done?

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) jogs back to the dugout at the end of the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have been putting together great regular seasons for several years now, including winning the NL East a year ago before flaming out against the New York Mets in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Phillies also made the World Series in 2022 and the NLCS in 2023 but don't yet have a trophy to show for either appearance.

This year, the Phillies are hoping to peak at the right time, which in the baseball world, is right about now as the playoffs quickly approach.

If Philadelphia's hitters can stay as hot as they've been recently, the Phillies will be a team that no one will want to match up with in the postseason.

