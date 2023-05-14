Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

The Seattle Kraken kept their season alive with an impressive 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 in Dallas on Monday. The Kraken forced the Stars to pull goalie Jake Oettinger thanks to their offensive onslaught.

Jordan Eberle scored two goals and racked up three points, and he explained why the Kraken had so much success in Game 6.

“I thought we played aggressive, and we also played smart,” Eberle said, per ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark. “We tried to limit their chances but also stay on our toes. We had nothing to lose. Obviously, backs are against the wall so we’re going to have the same effort in Game 7, and we know they’re going to have their best. That’s all you can ask for.”

Eberle got plenty of help from his Kraken teammates, including Eeli Tolvanen. The Kraken winger had a goal and matched Eberle’s three points.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We were ready tonight. I feel like the last couple games, they were the ready team at the start,” said Tolvanen, who finished with a goal and three points. “I think that was the big key today. All four lines were ready to play and showed up.”

Seattle jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period and went up 4-1 early in the second period. Dallas never got closer than two goals the rest of the way. The Kraken scored a pair of goals in each period.

Winning Game 7 in Dallas will be a tall order, but this Seattle team has shown plenty of resiliency in just the second year of the franchise. Don’t count them out.