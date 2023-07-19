The Seattle Kraken signed head coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-2026 season, according to the Associated Press.

Dave Hakstol led the Kraken to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the team's second year in existence. General manager Ron Francis spoke about the extension.

“We believe we are heading in the right direction with Dave as our head coach and it was important to show that confidence with this contract extension,” Ron Francis said, via the Associated Press. “Dave and his staff have done a great job of creating a close-knit, team-first mindset in our locker room and their work ethic helps set the tone for our team.”

The Kraken are not the first team to have success early on in their existence. The Vegas Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Final in their first year. The Kraken missed the playoffs in their first season, but obviously turned it around really fast. The hope is they eventually win a Stanley Cup in the near future, like the Golden Knights did.

Hakstol is excited about what the team is building.

“We are building something special here in Seattle,” Hakstol said, via the Associated Press. “We have a committed staff, a great group of players and an incredible fanbase. We took a lot of positive steps last season and we have much more to achieve.”

It will be intriguing to see where the Kraken go from here. The expectation is that they continue to make deep runs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.