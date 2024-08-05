Entering the 2022 NHL Draft, Shane Wright was expected to go first overall. However, on draft night, things a wild turn. The Montreal Canadiens picked Juraj Slafkovsky with the top pick in the draft. And Wright fell all the way to the Seattle Kraken at fourth overall.

Wright struggled during his first season with the Kraken. In 2023-24, though, he found a bit more success in the NHL. He only played eight games, but he scored four goals and five points. In the AHL, Wright scored 22 goals and 47 points in the regular season. He added four goals and 13 points in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Wright is entering Kraken training camp hoping to earn a full-time NHL job. There is a non-zero chance the former Kingston Frontenacs star does make the roster. And he recently explained how he plans on using his past experiences to win a job this fall.

“Taking that experience of having some success [in the NHL], and obviously being able to contribute offensively too is always a good feeling for me. I'll be able to bring that to camp, that confidence and that feeling [of], ‘Hey, you know? I can belong here. I can really make a difference here in this league and have a prominent role as well,'” the Kraken forward said, via NHL.com.

Shane Wright reacts to new Kraken head coach

If Shane Wright makes the team, there will be a significant change from last season. The Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. Seattle promoted his former AHL coach Dan Bylsma to take over behind the NHL bench.

Many players on the Kraken have not played under Bylsma. This could give Wright an advantage given his time spent in the AHL over the last two seasons. Wright mentioned that he is a fan of the former Stanley Cup-winning bench boss.

“I think overall, just the way he kind of gets his message across and how he motivates, how he kind of connects with the players, to me, I really like that. I really can relate to that, and I think he's such a smart coach as well. He's so passionate, and he's very detailed,” Wright said ahead of Kraken training camp, via NHL.com.

The respect between player and coach is clearly evident. More than anyone, Bylsma has had a front row seat to the former fourth-overall pick's growth. And he believes this past season is only going to make him a better player moving forward.

“I think this year served as a great opportunity for him to establish himself as a player,” Byslma said, via NHL.com. “Just put his head down, play 72 games, play playoff games, and work on his game and develop as a person and as a player. I think that's clearly evident. It was great to see his progression throughout the year.”

Wright still needs to put in the work to make the roster out of Kraken training camp. However, he certainly has the support of Seattle's new bench boss. Seattle opens the 2024-25 season at home against the St. Louis Blues on October 8 in a game that can be viewed on ESPN.