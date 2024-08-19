The memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant consistently lives in the memories of all basketball fans and professional athletes alike. Countless people were touched and inspired by the Mamba, honoring him any way they can with statues, tattoos, and yes, basketball shoes. Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving is next to pay homage to the Great, releasing a new pair of ANTA sneakers inspired by his mentor.

Signed to Chinese lifestyle and basketball brand ANTA since July 2023, Kyrie Irving serves as the face of the brand's basketball line and also holds position as the Chief Creative Director. Releasing his first signature ANTA Kai 1 shortly thereafter, the shoes have seen massive success in the time since and ANTA has remained active in releasing new colorways for the silhouette.

Prior to that, however, we saw Kyrie Irving rock the newest sneaker in the ANTA basketball line, the Shock Wave 5 Pro. An extremely high-performing basketball sneaker, Irving will use the model to pay homage to his mentor, Kobe Bryant, with this latest colorway titled “Agility.”

ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro “Agility”

The ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro “Agility” is a stunning colorway with a fresh and vibrant take on the classic purple and gold color scheme of the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoes feature a dark purple and grey mesh upper, along with a purple and gold gradient along the TPU and carbon fiber midsoles and outsoles. The shoes are littered with tiny hits of yellow and purple, resembling snake scales, and we even see contrasting hits of Sky Blue that add a nice element of color.

The shoes are extremely unique with their mix of patterns and materials, just as Kobe Bryant was a truly one-of-a-kind basketball player. Complete with a special logo across the tongue and Native patterns along the back heel, the shoes feature ANTA's latest Nitro-tech outsole, making it easy for players to stay light on their feet while making the hardest cuts. Their “Agility” moniker derives from one of the core tenants Bryant kept true to his own game, furthering the tribute even more.

Kyrie Irving's latest ANTA Shock Wave 5 “Agility” is currently available on ANTA's website and various sneaker retailers throughout the United States and Asia. They come with a retail tag of $165 and can also be found on legit sneaker marketplaces like KICKSCREW in additional stock. This looks to like a great release from Kyrie Irving and I'd say this is a must-have for any diehard Lakers fans.