LeBron James and Darvin Ham may have just received terrible news regarding Anthony Davis during the Lakers vs. Heat matchup.

Anthony Davis has a reputation for going down in the middle of the season because of an injury. This year looks like it is no different. The Los Angeles Lakers star was in apparent pain when they faced off against last year's runners-up, the Miami Heat. Darvin Ham and LeBron James' squad looked very concerned when their star player went down.

The Lakers and Darvin Ham still had Anthony Davis playing in the second half. But, the big man was just struggling quite a lot to get his groove back. He still warmed up for the second half against the Heat but it was to no avail. Apparently, he had suffered a hip/groin spasm and has left LeBron James to take over this game with his looming absence, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Anthony Davis exited tonight’s Lakers-Heat game with an apparent injury. Hope he’s alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/8sEtFCcuXP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

In 19 minutes of playing time for the Lakers, Davis was putting up his usual all-around numbers. He notched nine points along with three dimes to showcase his offensive artillery against Jimmy Butler and Co. Six rebounds rounded out his performance before going down and being out for the night.

This is going to be a big loss for the Lakers after just six games of action. Not only do they have to find the proper rotations to fill his nearly 39 minutes of playing time, they also have to deal with matching his production. He currently puts up 26.3 points and 13 rebounds for the squad. This mixed with his 3.7 rejections and 1.2 steals will be hard to replicate unless a lot of their big men step up.