The Tour Championship is over, which means all attention is now paid to the Ryder Cup and Team USA captain Keegan Bradley. After the BMW Championship, the top six qualifiers were locked in. Now, the captain has to decide on which six players will round out the roster. He could pick himself and become the first playing captain since 1963. He spoke with the media about the decision has has to make before Wednesday's roster reveal, per Kyle Porter of Normal Sport.

No, because I think no matter what decision that I make here, I could have gone the other way, easily, no matter what,” Bradley said when asked if he had clarity on his decision. “The only thing I care about is on Sunday of the Ryder Cup, that we win the Ryder Cup. Then I'll know I made the right decision. Until then, I won't know. It's going to be pretty wild. Whatever decision we make, we're going to have to live with it. I love the guys on our team. They're all playing great. It's just really something else. It's awesome.”

Bradley was on the cusp of making the 2023 Ryder Cup team, but was left at home by captain Zach Johnson. He expressed his love for the event and the heartbreak he felt that day in Netflix's Full Swing docuseries. After that series was released, he was named the 2025 Ryder Cup captain. Then, he won the Travelers Championship in June, cementing his candidacy for the team.

There are likely three names for two spots on the US Ryder Cup team. Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele are the automatic qualifiers. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are match-play stalwarts, while Collin Morikawa and Ben Griffin have had excellent seasons. That leaves Bradley, Cam Young, and Sam Burns for two spots. Will the captain make history? Or pick the two youngsters for Bethpage Black?