Austin Reaves continues to impress in his third NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and former NBA player Jeff Teague has added an intriguing perspective to the ongoing buzz surrounding the rising star. During an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, Teague offered high praise for Reaves, comparing him to Luka Dončić—albeit as a “poor man’s” version of the Dallas Mavericks superstar.

“People love AR, he’s like the poor man’s Luka Dončić,” Teague said. “If you really watch him play, the way they play is very similar. He’s just not as big and strong. Why I say poor man is because he doesn’t score as easy, but the way he makes people shift and move and how he uses his body to create space, and he’s a really good passer too, and he makes tough shots.”

Reaves, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, has rapidly developed into a vital piece for the Lakers. Known for his high basketball IQ and versatility, the 6’5” guard is currently averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. While those numbers are not as eye-popping as Dončić’s 28.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game, Teague’s comparison lies in their playing style rather than pure production.

Both Reaves and Dončić excel in their ability to manipulate defenses. They use their craftiness and footwork to create space, relying more on finesse than athleticism. Reaves has also shown a knack for making difficult shots and finding open teammates, qualities that make the Dončić comparison resonate.

The discussion about Reaves on the podcast wasn’t just about his similarities to Dončić. Teague weighed in on a hypothetical trade scenario involving Reaves and future first-round picks for Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox. According to Teague, the Lakers would be reluctant to part with Reaves, given his growing role and the value he brings to the team.

Reaves’ consistent performances have made him a frequent name in trade rumors, but the Lakers seem committed to holding onto him. His blend of scoring, playmaking, and grit fits perfectly alongside stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making him a key piece of their present and future plans.

Reaves’ journey from undrafted rookie to a player drawing comparisons to Luka Dončić is remarkable. His hard work and adaptability have made him indispensable for the Lakers, and his improvement each season only solidifies his value. While he may not reach Dončić’s superstar level, the resemblance in their playing styles underscores Reaves’ unique skill set and importance to the Lakers’ success.

As the Lakers aim for another playoff push, Austin Reaves remains a cornerstone of their aspirations, proving why the team continues to bet on his talent and potential.