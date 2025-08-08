The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2025-26 season. However, it is never too early to speculate about Lakers trade candidates, especially if the season does not go as well as they want. Life is always full of drama, as the arena formerly known as the Staples Center. By the time February rolls around, a certain Lakers guard could be gone. Or, a Lakers forward could be on the trading block.

There are obviously some players in the purple and gold who are untouchable. Notably, Austin Reaves will likely get a new contract, and there is a very minuscule chance the team trades him. Luka Doncic agreed to a $165 million contract extension to stay in Los Angeles. Of course, LeBron James will very likely last a full season in Los Angeles. Additionally, the team signed DeAndre Ayton, solidifying their starting center spot. But three players could be gone.

It is possible that these three players could be on the trading block. If the team decides to make a deal, it could certainly include one or all of these three options. It's time to look at them.

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent could be the odd man out

Gabe Vincent was supposed to be the backup guard who helped give the purple and gold all the depth they could need. Instead, it has not turned out that way. Vincent averaged just 2.8 points in five playoff games, while also shooting just 35.7 percent from the floor, including 30.8 percent from the three-point line.

Vincent was so bad in the 2025 NBA Playoffs that he did score a single point in either of the final two games. Therefore, it forced the team into doing something during the 2025 offseason. While Vincent played admirably on defense, the weaknesses were still notable. The Lakers signed Marcus Smart to a multiyear deal to give them a possibly better option off the bench.

Vincent is only signed until the end of this season. Ultimately, that alone might mean that he could easily be one of the Lakers' trade candidates at some point before the trade deadline. There is still time before the 2025-26 season begins to pull off a last-minute trade. If the team makes a trade, the Lakers guard could be the first one to go.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura might not fit

Article Continues Below

Rui Hachimura is not a terrible basketball player. After all, he was decent last season, averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent, including 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. During the playoffs, Hachimura averaged 14.8 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, including 48.3 percent from the triples. Despite this, Hachimura is still possibly one of the Lakers' trade candidates.

Hachimura is still a young forward who has a lot of value around the league. If there comes a scenario where the team needs to consolidate salary for a larger attraction, then the $17 million contract would be a critical trading option. Likewise, his inconsistent defense and rebounding have been a major reason for the great need for big men. Despite being a tall player, the Lakers forward has not always been the best on the boards.

The only scenario that sees the Lakers trade Hachimura would include a major need for a top-tier player, or someone who can win the board battle. Because they already have James, Doncic, and Reaves as shooters, the need for another one is not high.

Jarred Vanderbilt is running out of time

Jarred Vanderbilt may be out of time in LA. Sadly, the Lakers forward is just not cutting it. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season while shooting 48.8 percent from the hardwood. However, Vanderbilt only averaged 1.4 points per game during the playoffs and shot 33.3 percent over five games.

The only benefits that Vanderbilt gives the purple and gold are his strong perimeter defending. Unfortunately, he is limited offensively. Coach JJ Reddick may want another option if his offense does not keep pace with his defense. Vanderbilt has a $10.7 million contract that runs through next season. However, there is a chance the Lakers will trade him to get different players that could give them a well-rounded game.

Although Vanderbilt has not been awful off the bench, it has been bad to the point where Reddick did not give him minutes. Once a player loses a coach's trust, it's tough to get it back. As the Lakers plan to open the 2025-26 season, several players have the full trust of the coaching staff. Sadly, Vanderbilt is not one of them. Because of this, he has become one of three Lakers trade candidates that the team could send away in a deal for a player who could be a better fit.