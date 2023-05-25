Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has defied ‘Father Time’ for a while.

But according to doctor of medicine Brian Sutterer, who explains sports injuries on YouTube, James is not going to be able to do it much longer.

Sutterer broke down James’ right foot injury suffered in February, saying the Lakers forward cannot manage the same load he put on his body for a while.

He then issued a bold statement:

“My worry is, the longer LeBron plays, not only do we risk seeing a decrement in his performance, but we risk seeing that more catastrophic injury,” Sutterer said.

James said after the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals he is considering retirement. He dominated that game, scoring 31 points in the first half and looking like ‘Playoff LeBron’ from his earlier stages of his career.

However, his age will not allow him to perform at the same level.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Right now, I feel like we’re at that phase where we can get these heroic games from LeBron,” he said. “But we’re not going to get a heroic, entire playoff stretch.

“This is all normal.”

LeBron James has looked like a top player in the NBA for a long time, even though his age has caught up to him.

He said after the Lakers’ elimination he feels like he still can compete at an elite level.

“I’m still better than 90 percent of the NBA,” James said. “Maybe 95 percent.”

That may sell him short. James was named to the All-NBA third-team and averaged 28.9 points in Year 20.