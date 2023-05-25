You don’t have to be a part of the camp that believes LeBron James was serious about retiring ahead of the 2023-24 season. Anyone that’s followed the Los Angeles Lakers since LeBron arrived in L.A. can tell you the franchise has had major issues building an acceptable roster around the four-time MVP.

Anthony Davis is not only injury-prone but reluctant to play the position where the Lakers need him the most and an inconsistent performer. Discussions about whether he has an alpha mentality may be a moot point. After all, with the Lakers, the stature and command that LeBron possesses may outweigh his natural inclination to take over. Nonetheless, there’s a necessary disposition that AD just doesn’t seem to possess, diminishing his and the team’s potential.

Russell Westbrook was placed in an off-ball specialist role that he was never suited for. D’Angelo Russell was suited for said role, but he lacked the aggressive scoring nature that the Lakers needed. One that they would have undoubtedly gotten with Kyrie Irving, who everyone seemed to want to reunite with LeBron.

With that said, for all the criticism of superteams, it’s been rare for a team without at least a semblance of one to win it all for at least the past decade. There’s an obvious need for franchises to put together they best roster that they can and leave nothing to chance.

Frankly, it’s worth questioning if the L.A. understands that or if they’re simply too stubborn to get out of their own way.

Nonetheless, there are a number of trade scenarios that the Lakers can explore if they want to convince LeBron to decide against retirement and remain with their franchise.

3 trades Lakers must make to prevent LeBron James from retiring

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at a crossroads, with one direction leading to the playoffs (potentially, anyways) and the other leading to a rebuild.

Which one they choose may ultimately be dependent on what Damian Lillard chooses. Though undoubtedly one of the best players in Blazers history, Lillard will be 33-years-old by the time the 2023-24 season starts and has played 87 total games over the past two seasons due to his injury history.

However, for the Lakers, Lillard’s standing among the league greats and ability to average 28.4 points and 7.4 assists per game over the past five seasons is well worth the risk of adding another older player with a relatively concerning injury history. Especially as Lillard is one of the best 3-point threats in the league, shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range on 8.3 3-point attempts per game for his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers have resisted trading two first-round picks up to this point. However, in order to acquire Lillard, they should offer Austin Reaves (in a sign-and-trade), Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba and two first-round picks, creating a Big 3 of Lillard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Making sure the trio stays healthy will be a significant undertaking for the Lakers but if they can manage to?

They’ll have two of the most clutch scorers in the NBA and three of the league’s most dominant forces available on a near-nightly basis.

In looking around at other realistic stars that could not only be available in a trade but that the Los Angeles Lakers could feasibly acquire, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan enters the fold.

A familiar playoff foe of LeBron James from his days with the Toronto Raptors, the six-time All-Star is an excellent scorer and playmaker.

Arguably the best midrange artist in the league, DeRozan has averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 assists per game on 50.2 percent shooting from the field for the past five seasons. During his two-season stint with the Bulls, DeRozan has averaged 26.2 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field (not to mention 33.8 percent from 3).

Though a player that continues to defy expectations and buck trends by not relying on 3-point attempts, the biggest question about a Big 3 of LeBron, DeRozan and Anthony Davis is if there’s going to be enough spacing around them to unclog the paint. Yet, with players who read the court as well as LeBron and DeRozan, there should be plenty of creative ways for them to score at an ideal rate.

The best trade between the Bulls and Lakers? L.A. sending Austin Reaves (sign-and-trade), Malik Beasley, a first-round pick and two second-round picks to Chicago in exchange for DeRozan and Andre Drummond.

Drummond isn’t just a throw-in either, with the Lakers’ lack of size costing them dearly in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. To that point, though defense isn’t DeRozan’s strong suit, perhaps the tutelage of LeBron can help him be in better position on that end. You’re never too old to learn.

Kyrie Irving

Finally, time to discuss the Big Kahuna, Kyrie Irving.

An eccentric All-Star with polarizing esoteric and existential takes, Irving’s on-court ability is often drowned out by the noise surrounding his ever-evolving viewpoints. Yet, his talent level is such that the Lakers would be foolish to dismiss the idea of adding him if it’s only because they don’t agree with all of the stances he takes.

After all, for all the flak that Kyrie received for saying he didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, LeBron James himself was notably hesitant about taking it.

Irving can go too far down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole at times, such as when he shared the infamous Amazon link as he continues to try to uncover the pre-American history of Black Americans. Nonetheless, there’s a layer of criticism around Irving that’s either largely subjective or an exercised double standard.

All that needs to be said to point out why the Lakers would be foolish to continue denying LeBron’s nearly overt requests to reunite with Kyrie (aside from the potential of him retiring or asking for a trade himself). However, none if it explains why Kyrie needs to be acquired by the Lakers.

When LeBron zigs, Kyrie zags. Where LeBron powers down a dunk, Kyrie softly kisses shots off the backboard. When LeBron slashes, Kyrie shoots.

One of the most complementary duos in the league, Irving’s strengths are James’s weaknesses and vice-versa, allowing them to take on any team.

Fortunately, the Lakers can avoid being hard-capped with the right sign-and-trade for Irving. One such deal involves sending Austin Reaves (sign-and-trade), Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, and two first-round picks to the Dallas Mavericks.