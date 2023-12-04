Lakers star LeBron James wanted to let everyone know he's still got it after all these years following an incredible shot against the Rockets.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had an incredible highlight reel layup against the Houston Rockets, and he wanted to remind everyone that he's still capable of pulling off those kind of plays even after all these years. James posted highlights and pictures of the incredible play on his Instagram account.

LeBron James included the caption, “Old Man Wise still got the game in a chokehold/ It’s been over 2 decades I’ve been in this mode.” on the Instagram post along with some of his usual hashtags.

Lakers star LeBron James posts his highlight finish against the Rockets

James has now played more regular season and playoff minutes than any other NBA player in history, passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar's record of 66,297 total minutes. Amazingly, James can still pull off such acrobatic finishes at his age, but James has made breaking records and expectations the norm throughout his incredible career.

James had a busy day against the Rockets. In addition to his highlight finish, James also got into a sideline confrontation with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who LeBron played against plenty of times throughout his career. Udoka was subsequently ejected after receiving a technical foul. James also received a technical but stayed in the game as it was only his first, leading the Lakers to a 107-97 win against a scrappy Houston team. The Lakers needed a bounceback win, as days before they suffered a 44-point loss, which was the worst of James's career.

James is having another terrific season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game for the Lakers, who are 12-9 on the season.