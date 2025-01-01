When the Los Angeles Lakers traded D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets, it was obvious that Austin Reaves would see more time with the time. In their latest game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, their first game of the trade, Reaves showed out and finished with a game-high 35 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists.

Anthony Davis was asked about Reaves' first game since the trade, and he kept it short and simple.

“What’d he have, 36 tonight? 35? I mean, s—, he looked good to me. He's a hooper,” Davis said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Over the past few games, Reaves has been playing really well, and the Lakers probably felt like they could make Russell expendable because of it. The Lakers need a backup point guard now, but they know that they have a starter who can do everything for them if needed.

Austin Reaves' role set to expand with Lakers

Austin Reaves became the full-time point guard when D'Angelo Russell was moved to the bench, and he's been playing the role exceptionally well. He recently had a game where he had 16 assists which is his career-high, and he spoke about the ability to get his teammates involved.

“Basically my whole life before I went to college, I really enjoyed passing the ball,” Reaves said. “My freshman year and sophomore year in high school, my brother was our best player on the high school team and my job was to get him the ball. I really enjoyed creating for others, getting everybody going and just helping the team be successful. It's always been for me, just making the right play.”

Head coach JJ Redick has spoken highly of Reaves, and his recent play has caught his eye.

“The wiggle, the ability to touch the paint in the halfcourt, the ability to get two on the ball, that's huge for us. When we're stagnant and slow, we can't get two on the ball, we have a harder time touching the paint and we end up with a bad shot profile and end up in a lot of butter situations. That's just not how we want to play offense,” Redick said. “Austin is vital to us being able to touch the paint. He's vital to us being able to get into the blender.”

If Reaves can continue to play at this level, then the Lakers should be set a point guard for the present and years to come.