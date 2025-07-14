Al Horford remains available in free agency despite numerous teams showing interest in him. However, rumors are suggesting the former Boston Celtics star is considering retirement rather than continuing his career.

During a segment on “NBA Today,” Marc Spears revealed that the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, are all still interested in potentially signing Al Horford. However, the 39-year-old center is in no rush to make a final decision on his career.

“Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe, are also interested in a nearly 40-year-old guy, who also has retirement on the table. He's still considering retiring. He's not in any hurry.”

"Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe, are also interested… He's still considering retiring. He's not in any hurry." Marc Spears on Al Horford's free agency update 🗣️pic.twitter.com/ATohFxfL2d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

It's unclear what Al Horford will ultimately do at this point in his career, but rumors are pointing toward the veteran center signing with one of the Warriors, Lakers, Bucks, or even Hawks this offseason, or that he'll go ahead and retire. It is ultimately Horford's decision, as the five-time All-Star has nothing else to prove in his career.

That's especially true after Horford played a key role for the Celtics and helped the organization win the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season. Assuming he does sign a new deal with another team in free agency, Al Horford will likely prefer a destination that gives him a chance at winning another ring before he does retire from the league.

The Western Conference is absolutely stacked with talent, and the road to the Finals is a bit more chaotic. Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference is considered to be wide open right now, and it's anybody's game on that side of the league.

Horford ended last season with solid numbers once again, and it appears the league believes he can continue playing at a high enough level to help them. Al Horford ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while owning a 42.3% field-goal percentage and shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.