The Los Angeles Lakers have been in trade rumors since the season started, and they've made a splash in getting a solid three-and-D player while sending out D'Angelo Russell, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's been a rough season for Russell, who was starting at the beginning of the season and then was moved to the bench due to his inconsistent play. The Lakers now have a solid wing player with Finney-Smith and a reliable perimeter shooter in Milton.

Lakers add to wing depth with Dorian Finney-Smith trade

The Lakers have been serious about making their team better, and that's what Dorian Finney-Smith does with what he can do on the court. Not only does the move help the Lakers on the court, but they have cap flexibility moving forward.

“The Lakers land a versatile, 3-and-D addition with Dorian Finney-Smith, who is shooting a career-high 44% from 3-point land,” Sham Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “L.A. also creates salary and luxury tax flexibility, saving $15 million. Nets receive draft capital and clean salaries in return.”

For the Nets, there's a chance that Russell is bought out and signs with a contender, especially with the Nets looking to go into a rebuild. If he's not bought out, he could help out the Nets at the point guard position after they recently traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. Despite his struggles on the Lakers, Russell should still be seen as a solid guard in the league, regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench. Nonetheless, a change of scenery may be what was best for Russell in the end.