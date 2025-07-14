The San Diego Padres are one of the few MLB teams this season that sent at least five players to the Midsummer Classic. Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. snuck in as an All-Star, but there is no question he is an All-Star caliber player as one of the faces of baseball. Tatis Jr. joins Manny Machado (who recently had career hit No. 2,000), Robert Suarez, Jason Adam, and Adrian Morejon as 2025 All-Stars for the Padres.

On Monday, ahead of the Home Run Derby, Tatis Jr. spoke with the media along with all of the other All-Stars and derby contestants. Tatis Jr. was asked what this honor means to him and the city of San Diego.

Tatis Jr. is the biggest star in the city. He, alongside Manny Machado, is a major part of why the Padres are playoff contenders.

“The city has embraced me,” Tatis Jr. said. “I love how the people are, how beautiful it is, and there is a lot of history with Tony (Gywnn)and great players that have been here before, so now I am looking forward to taking it to a higher step and winning a World Series in San Diego.”

The city is still looking for its first-ever championship. The Padres have had their chances in the past, but over the course of their history have yet to really establish themselves as World Series favorites. Tatis Jr. and Machado are hoping to change that.

The 2025 All-Star Game is tomorrow. Tatis Jr. will come off the bench at some point in the game, while Machado will start at third base. The Padres are also the first team in MLB history to send three relievers to the All-Star Game.

