By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It now feels like a lifetime ago when Cleveland Cavaliers fans were burning LeBron James’ jersey. This was after he unceremoniously left the Cavs to join the Miami Heat back in 2010. Many saw this as a betrayal of the highest level, with none other than team owner Dan Gilbert being one of the first (and one of the loudest) to bring out the pitchfork against LeBron.

James made up for all the pain when he returned back home some four years later. Gilbert and the Cavs welcomed him back with open arms and the prodigal son delivered the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship a year later. At that point in time, it felt like any previous ill will had been squashed.

Be that as it may, this has not stopped Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham from bringing up the issue as LeBron and Co. travel to Cleveland to face the Cavs on Tuesday night. Ham was asked by reporters to share his thoughts on LeBron’s 17-2 record against his home team, to which the Lakers shot-caller came back with an epic response:

“It could be that he likes putting on a show for his hometown fans or, that he really doesn’t like Dan Gilbert,” Ham said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Ham was obviously kidding when he dropped this supposed truth bomb, but it likely still strikes a chord with Cavs fans in general. After all, regardless of how he redeemed himself by winning a championship for Cleveland, it’s still hard to forget that LeBron James turned his back on the Cavs when they needed him the most. He actually did it again in 2018 when he joined the Lakers, but the circumstances were much different, to say the least.