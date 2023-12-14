Victor Wembanyama surely won't forget this 'Welcome to the NBA' moment from Anthony Davis

Most NBA players probably remember their ‘Welcome to the NBA' moment. It usually happens during their rookie year and it usually involves an embarrassing play of some sort. It could be a little different though as in the case of Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez. For San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, his big moment came during the Spurs game against the Los Angeles Lakers, courtesy of Anthony Davis.

AD DUNKED OVER WEMBY 💥 pic.twitter.com/2icHFnCyHy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2023

Late in the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Spurs, Anthony Davis isolated on the left wing against Victor Wembanyama. Davis drove to the paint, jump stopped, rose up and threw down a dunk right in Wembanyama's face. The Lakers were up by double digits at that point and it got a huge reaction from the Lakers bench.

Davis has been on a tear in recent games starting with the NBA In-Season Tournament championship against the Indiana Pacers. He finished that game with 41 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. He followed that up with 37 points and 11 assists albeit in a loss against the Dallas Mavericks. As of publication, he had 26 points and ten rebounds against the Spurs.

Overall this season, Davis has been averaging 23.3 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocked shots with splits of 54.3 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Lakers are currently 14-10, likely to be 15-10 by the end of the day, and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.