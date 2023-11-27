Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez revealed that his welcome to the NBA moment was hearing his name in Damian Lillard trade rumors.

When NBA rookies first get to the NBA and play their first minutes, most of them remember when they got their first ‘Welcome to the NBA' moment. Whether it's getting scored on, getting dunked on, getting the ball stolen or matching up against a future Hall of Famer, it's usually a moment they won't soon forget. For Miami Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., his moment actually came before he had even logged a single NBA minute as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Jaime Jaquez's ‘Welcome to the NBA' moment came when he heard his name being mentioned in trade rumors revolving around the Heat's interest in All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

“Welcome to the NBA. That's a part of the things you're going to have to deal with, Jaquez told Scotto. “First offseason, trade rumors, welcome to the league. That's the job you're in. I tried to stay focused. I was in Miami and being professional. I'm here right now so that's what I'm going to focus on. Stay present and in the moment. Whatever happens will happen. Look on the bright side and enjoy it.”

This season, Jaquez has been one of the bette rookies in the NBA. It's not hard to see why other teams may have valued him in a potential trade. This season, Jaquez has played in 17 games including four starts. He's been averaging 11.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.