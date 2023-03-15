A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot was riding for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night as they took on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. For Anthony Davis, it was an opportunity to battle his former team, and apparently, AD was not going to let the opportunity pass without coming out with another one of his monster performances for the Lakers.

Davis finished with a game-high 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go along with 17 rebounds, an assist, and one triple in 33 minutes of action. He led his team to a wire-to-wire blowout win, which ended with a final score of 123-108. However, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham delivered an unfortunate injury update on his superstar big man right after Davis’ dominant display against the Pels.

The Lakers have already ruled AD out for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, per ESPN’s NBA insider Dave McMenamin. It’s the second night of a back-to-back set for LA, and they intend to give Davis the night off. According to Ham, this is still related to the foot injury that sidelined AD for 20 games earlier in the season. Coach Ham made it clear, however, that Davis has been playing pain-free from the injury. As such, the team’s decision to have Davis sit out on Wednesday appears to be purely precautionary.

The Lakers shot-caller did imply, however, that this is going to be the trend for Davis the rest of the way in terms of playing in back-to-back games. Thankfully, LA has just one more back-to-back set remaining this year — on April 4th and 5th against the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively. Based on Ham’s statement here, it seems that Davis is likely to sit one of those games out, although it will obviously all depend on the Lakers’ standing at that point in time.