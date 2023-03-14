Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ winning momentum was momentarily halted a couple of days ago against the New York Knicks. Despite taking a loss against the white-hot Knicks, LA continues to trend up. However, for them to cement their place in the Play-In Tournament, they’ll need every one of their players to be available. With that in mind, the question that every Lakers fan has asked at some point comes up again: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pelicans

As usual, Anthony Davis is once again on the injury report for the Lakers against the Pelicans. AD is currently listed as “probable” for L.A due to a right foot injury. Davis has dealt with this injury all season long, so this isn’t exactly new news for LA fans.

Barring a massive setback, it seems more likely that Anthony Davis will play against his former team. The Lakers need every win from here on out, and that means AD will need to play as much as possible. Even if they’re facing a struggling team like the Pelicans, LA would prefer for the star to be available in case things go awry.

Davis’ last two games for the Lakers were a far cry from his dominant form over the last few weeks. In fact, that poor performance was a big reason to their loss to the Knicks. D’Angelo Russell and the supporting cast are great players, but they still need AD to play up to his usual level for them to be truly successful.

So, to answer the question: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight for the Lakers vs. the Pelicans? The answer, barring anything crazy happening, is likely yes.