The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten hot recently and have moved up into the top six in the standings in the Western Conference, but they suffered a frustrating loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night 119-115.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 22 in the first half of this game on the road, but they put together an impressive comeback in the second half to give them a chance to win the game late. However, they failed to execute in the final seconds on back-to-back inbounds plays.

On the first one, Max Christie threw the ball away with the Lakers down by three and turned it over, giving the Rockets a free point at the line. On the second one, LeBron James nailed a 3-pointer, but the play was erased by a controversial offensive foul call on Anthony Davis. After the game, Davis and head coach JJ Redick both blasted the officials over the call, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“The last play, it was a terrible call,” Davis said, per McMenamin. “Holiday was grabbing my arm. The ref said I grabbed him and threw him to the ground, but I was setting a screen on him and he was flopping. Grabbed my arm and fell down and they called an offensive foul. Those calls are not made at the end of a basketball game. It is what it is.”

Redick also called the late call against Davis “egregious,” according to McMenamin. On the play before the offensive foul call on Davis, the Lakers claimed that James called timeout before the ball was inbounded because Fred VanVleet, who eventually ended up jumping the pass and getting the steal, had read the play. The official didn't see it, resulting in the costly turnover.

This is a frustrating loss for the Lakers, who had chance after chance to get the win after making their comeback. However, they couldn't come up with the win over one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Despite that, Redick has this team playing some very good basketball of late. The Lakers have won eight of their last 11 games to get to 20-15 and move up into fifth place in a very crowded Western Conference.