LeBron James had Crypto.com Arena rocking once he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record on Tuesday. Los Angeles Lakers fans gave him the praise and cheers the deserved, which wasn’t exactly what Anthony Davis was doing after it happened.

The Lakers big man was on the bench to end the third quarter when LeBron made history. While all his teammates were standing and getting hyped, he was seen seemingly sulking by himself on the bench.

Lakers fans were concerned with Anthony Davis tonight, especially with his reaction to LeBron James’ record-breaking jumper. Davis scored just 2 points in the 4th quarter and 6 in the 2nd half 🤔 (via @AnthonyIrwinLA) pic.twitter.com/K6KctdsthP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

His energy appeared “low” all night both during the game itself and for the LeBron moment everyone waited for.

AD has been extremely low energy all night — on the court and in his press conference just now. Something has just seemed off with him https://t.co/UzgRICI2P6 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 8, 2023

Fans were quick to speculate on what was up with AD. Maybe LeBron told Anthony Davis that he’s leaving LA after this season? Maybe Davis is being shopped around in trade talks or asked for one himself ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

My conspiracy theory Is that Lebron told AD he was going to leave the team this offseason and it wasn’t personal. — KoBron (@kobronlakeshow) February 8, 2023

He was OBVIOUSLY disengaged the entire game, little to no effort (compared to other games this year where he’s been locked in from the jump). Wonder if the trade deadline stuff and the Kyrie stuff is having a negative effect on him and others on the roster. — Raul Ortiz III (@LAro3) February 8, 2023

Some fans believed it was simply frustration at the scoreboard as the Lakers trailed and eventually lost the game, which was a serious blow in the standings against a play-in rival.

He is clearly upset that everyone is celebrating when they are down. And everyone's focus is on the record breaking and not on the game. I would be upset too if I know my team badly needs a win! There is plenty of time for the celebration after the game…. — Poy_Pogi (@poyjuansengpue) February 8, 2023

Others felt it was simply a matter of not being on the court in that moment as he was in foul trouble when LeBron did the deed to end the third quarter.

I think he was pissed ham subbed him off when he got his 4th foul and then wasn't on the court for brons passing kareem — afa (@afa_brain) February 8, 2023

But it wasn’t the only low-energy Anthony Davis moment caught on camera. There was this one between LeBron and Bronny in the locker room, which Davis didn’t exactly feel like being involved in.

Peep AD in the corner https://t.co/6xqdhYc6xR — Mr Wally Mayz 🇯🇲📸 (@FormerlyWally) February 8, 2023

A few fans also noticed LeBron James’ mic’ed up moment with Davis get awkward, telling him “I love you, bro,” with minimal response.

This on top of the weird interaction on the bench captured on Lebron’s mic where he told AD he loved him and AD sort of blew him off…seems odd — UnkNwN (@DanDodgerD) February 8, 2023

"I just want to let you know I love you bro." -Lebron James to Anthony Davis❤️pic.twitter.com/1Ov9Ee2Gq2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

If there’s one thing fans love to do, it’s speculate and make mountains out of mole hills. Anthony Davis could have been sick or perhaps frustrated with another matter not worth worrying about. But you can’t help but wonder if there’s anything wrong underneath the surface.