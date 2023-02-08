LeBron James had Crypto.com Arena rocking once he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record on Tuesday. Los Angeles Lakers fans gave him the praise and cheers the deserved, which wasn’t exactly what Anthony Davis was doing after it happened.

The Lakers big man was on the bench to end the third quarter when LeBron made history. While all his teammates were standing and getting hyped, he was seen seemingly sulking by himself on the bench.

His energy appeared “low” all night both during the game itself and for the LeBron moment everyone waited for.

Fans were quick to speculate on what was up with AD. Maybe LeBron told Anthony Davis that he’s leaving LA after this season? Maybe Davis is being shopped around in trade talks or asked for one himself ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

Some fans believed it was simply frustration at the scoreboard as the Lakers trailed and eventually lost the game, which was a serious blow in the standings against a play-in rival.

Others felt it was simply a matter of not being on the court in that moment as he was in foul trouble when LeBron did the deed to end the third quarter.

But it wasn’t the only low-energy Anthony Davis moment caught on camera. There was this one between LeBron and Bronny in the locker room, which Davis didn’t exactly feel like being involved in.

A few fans also noticed LeBron James’ mic’ed up moment with Davis get awkward, telling him “I love you, bro,” with minimal response.

If there’s one thing fans love to do, it’s speculate and make mountains out of mole hills. Anthony Davis could have been sick or perhaps frustrated with another matter not worth worrying about. But you can’t help but wonder if there’s anything wrong underneath the surface.