The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Anthony Davis as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena due to a left corneal abrasion.
AD was forced to leave the Lakers' loss on Saturday night vs. the Golden State Warriors three minutes after taking a left elbow to the face from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Davis' eye began swelling shut after a few possessions and he was removed from the game.
Anthony Davis left the game after being poked in the eye in the 1st quarter.
Hope he’s alright 🙏
LeBron James and Darvin Ham said they saw Davis at halftime, and could attest that his left eye was swollen shut. Davis was officially ruled out with what the Lakers called an “eye contusion” shortly into the third quarter. The Lakers did not issue an official update on Davis' status until the Hawks injury report was released at 5 p.m. PT.
“It just hurts the balance of our team,” said LeBron. “It's tough when you have a big component to the puzzle, and then you don't have it.”
“We're not accustomed to playing without him,” said D'Angelo Russell. “So, that's something that's unfamiliar to us. But that's no excuse.”
The condition of Davis' eye improved from Saturday night and throughout Sunday, according to ESPN.
Davis has played the fifth-most minutes in the NBA this season. Across 63 games, he's averaging 24.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks in 35.9 minutes. The Lakers are 1-3 without him.
The Lakers (36-32), losers of two straight, are percentage points behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings.
As is customary, LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is listed as questionable vs. ATL. Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain), Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) remain out.
The Lakers will hold shootaround on Monday morning.