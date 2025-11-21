It's been 16 seasons since the New York Yankees captured their 27th World Series trophy. While that number is still the most in MLB history, it's been quite a while since the Yankees were a true threat in the postseason. 2024's trip to the Fall Classic was New York's first since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. The AL Division Series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, who defeated these same Bronx Bombers for the AL East title, showed how much work is needed to make the Yanks a true title contender once again.

The entire roster needs help, as the starting rotation, bullpen, and lineup could use additions. While players like free agents Kyle Tucker and Pete Alonso could certainly boost the Yankees' offense, the pitching staff is not without its flaws as well. Max Fried is set to return and headline the starting staff, with young guns Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, and Will Warren also ready to take steps in their second and third seasons in the big leagues.

However, the rotation will be missing mainstays Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Carlos Rodon, at least for the first few weeks of the upcoming season. Adding at least one more arm to the rotation, preferably one that allows Cashman to then flip some of the team's controllable pitching, like Gil or Warren, to acquire help elsewhere. In this scenario, the Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara feels like a strong fit for the Bronx. As his first season returning from Tommy John surgery progressed, the former NL Cy Young Award winner looked more and more like himself. So, what price would it take to get him to come to the Bronx?

Trading for Sandy Alcantara could give the Yankees a top starting rotation

Article Continues Below

A deal for Alcantara should include at least two things: a ready-made replacement for him in Miami's rotation, and a potential long-term bat. Luckily, those are two boxes that the Yankees can check off. In Gil or Warren, GM Brian Cashman and New York's front office possess a replacement for Alcantara in the Marlins' starting five. Gil might be the preferred option for Miami, so let's say he's the top player going back down south.

Shortstop George Lombard Jr., the Yankees' top prospect, will likely only be available in a mega deal for one of the reigning Cy Young winners. Top pitching prospects Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz feel unlikely to leave as well. However, outfielder Spencer Jones…. he might not be as untouchable. Despite a season in which he reached Triple-A, it's clear that Jones' game still has some holes. Furthermore, if the Yankees sign Tucker or re-sign Bellinger, there's not an open spot in the outfield for the former first-round pick.

Offering another piece, like starter Brock Selvidge or shortstop Kaeden Kent, could help seal a trade for Alcantara. While the price might be a bit high, it's one the Yankees can afford to pay. It's also one they should consider over signing another expensive free agent arm. Will Cashman and the front office decide to pull the trigger on an arm that could emerge as yet another ace-level arm in New York's rotation? If so, then Alcantara could very well prove to be worth the cost.