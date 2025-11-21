The Buffalo Bills continue to find steady success on the ground in a league that often favors the air — and on Thursday Night Football, they saw that effort pay off once again. James Cook, the team’s dynamic lead back, reached a major career milestone and stamped his name into Bills franchise history.

In the Week 12 showdown against the Houston Texans, the Bills running back entered the game needing just 32 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the 2025 season. He wasted no time. The fourth-year standout put Buffalo on the board early, breaking loose for a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter — a play that not only gave his team an early lead but also pushed him past the season milestone.

This marked Cook’s third straight 1,000-yard rushing season, a remarkable feat in today's pass-heavy NFL. It reflects his durability, vision, and central role in Buffalo’s offensive scheme — one that features star quarterback Josh Allen yet still leans heavily on its ground game.

The Bills PR team took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to spotlight the moment with an official in-game update.

“James Cook III has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for a third consecutive season.

Cook III is the third Bill in team history to rush for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, joining Thurman Thomas (8 consecutive seasons) and O.J. Simpson (5).”

This achievement puts Cook in an exclusive tier of Bills running backs. Joining Hall of Famers like Thomas and Simpson not only elevates the 26-year-old running back’s status, but also underscores Buffalo’s elite balanced offensive identity.

In an era where many teams rotate multiple backs, Cook’s consistency over three straight seasons stands out as a rare constant. As his career continues to build, the question now becomes whether he can extend the streak — and one day challenge the Bills’ all-time marks held by legends like Thomas and Simpson.