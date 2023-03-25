The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans have the misfortune of being in must-win territory essentially every game until the regular season ends. They have finally climbed back to .500 and will have to stay completely locked in. However, that does not mean their star Anthony Davis cannot take a minute out of his day to respond to notorious trash-talker Patrick Beverley.

The Chicago Bulls point guard, who played 45 games with the Lakers earlier this season before being traded away, had said he wants to eliminate his former employer from postseason contention. Davis kept it short and sweet, but subtly warned Beverley.

“That’s fine. He can try. He can come try. We’ll see Sunday,” Davis told the press after LA’s 116-11 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, via Lakers Daily.

He and the Lakers have plenty to be focused on right now without addressing comments by a disgruntled former teammate. In this case, though, the team can accomplish both by beating the Bulls Sunday afternoon.

This is not the first time Beverley has made it his mission to take down a former team, as he will use almost anything as a source of motivation. Earlier in the week, the 34-year-old expressed his displeasure over his place in the Lakers hierarchy, saying that his defensive strategies were often dismissed. He has started in every game he has played this season, despite his shooting struggles.

Beyond being just a revenge game, this showdown has significant playoff implications for both teams. LA (37-37) is now in eighth place in the Western Conference standings but remains only one game clear of the No. 11 Dallas Mavericks. Chicago (35-38) is in the final NBA Play-In spot in the East but could jump up a couple spots if the team continues to play well.

Anthony Davis had 37 points on 15-of-21 shooting to go with 15 rebounds against OKC. Beverley better be ready for his wrath.