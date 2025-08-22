The New England Patriots had an offseason filled with numerous changes. After the Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to be their new head coach, there is more optimism in Foxboro. Still, there is work to do before the 2025 NFL season commences. As Week 1 gets closer, the Patriots trade rumors are running rampant, as general manager Eliot Wolf tries to pull off some last-minute deals.

New England currently has low odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. At the moment, bettors and NFL prognosticators don't have much faith in them doing much this season. Yet, there is still hope that this team will take the next step forward. With Vrabel now on board, the arrow could trend upward.

The Pats will always look to find ways to improve their roster. With the Buffalo Bills currently running the AFC East, New England still has to find a way to bridge the gap. Here is what the Patriots could do, and how it could help them as Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season approaches.

How the Patriots' receivers did last season

The Patriots were awful in numerous ways last season. Moreover, their pass catchers were bad. DeMario Douglas led the receivers with 66 catches for 621 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, that was not good enough as this team struggled to move the ball or the chains. Despite Drake Maye doing everything he could, it was simply not enough.

Aside from Douglas, Kayshon Boutte had 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns. Alarmingly, neither of these receivers were able to amount to much. It was glaringly obvious that things needed to change, and the Pats went out and signed a receiver and drafted one.

What the Patriots have done before the 2025 NFL season

The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a four-year, $69 million deal to lead their receiver room. Also, they drafted Kyle Williams in the third round to add even more depth. However, Diggs has still not fully recovered from his serious knee injury. In fact, Diggs might not play in Week 1, and that could leave New England with the same scenario as last season. Williams is also dealing with an injury.

The Pats are in a pickle and might need all the help they can get. Although Douglas and Boutte seem ready to play, this team is still in a major need of a receiver who can catch passes from Maye.

Why Terry McLaurin would be a good addition

Terry McLaurin has been great in his time with the Washington Commanders. Last season, he had 82 receptions for 1,096 yards while also hauling in 13 touchdowns. Prior to that, he had 79 grabs for 1,002 yards and four scores in the 2023 season. McLaurin also hauled in 77 receptions for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 season. Overall, he has had five consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards.

McLaurin is the ultimate top receiver. Amazingly, he has been incredibly consistent over the last half-decade. It's not surprising that McLaurin might be included in Patriots trade rumors as they need a top guy to catch passes from Maye. Therefore, he would be a good fit in New England, and getting him before Week 1 would be the biggest win.

The Patriots would love to make a deal for McLaurin. Ultimately, it would probably take at least a second-round pick, or perhaps maybe more.

Why McLaurin wants a new home

McLaurin requested a trade after being unhappy with the contract talks he had with the Commanders. Thus, he is available on the market. In an ideal world, McLaurin would get his extension and stay with the Commanders. The only reason he is in Patriots trade rumors is that they might be willing to pay him a contract.

McLaurin has not slowed down at all, so it's understandable why he might want an extension. Additionally, things in Landover are changing, especially with superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels. It has also turned this team into more of a running squad. Even with the slight change in the offense, McLaurin still led the offense in receiving yards. However, the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel to give themselves more depth.

If the Commanders don't give McLaurin the extension he seeks, then New England would be a perfect home for him. McLaurin just wants longevity, and that is something the Pats might be able to give him. McLaurin will find the perfect home to lead a young squad. With several years of football under his belt, McLaurin is the veteran. Alongside Samuel, he could form a nice tandem. If that does not come to be, then a new home would be the best fit for McLaurin.