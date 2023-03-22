Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley’s spell on the Los Angeles Lakers was frustrating to say the least.

The former Los Angeles Clippers guard signed to play alongside LeBron James and company this past summer, but was ultimately part of a Lakers team that endured one of the worst starts to the regular season.

He was eventually traded to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline before getting bought out and signing with the Bulls.

Since then, life has been much better for Beverley. Not only is he playing for his hometown team, but he has also energized the team and contributed to them going 8-4 since his arrival as they push for a playoff spot.

There are also differences in the fanbases of both teams according to Beverley which has seemingly helped him.

“I play a bad game with Chicago, I ain’t gotta look on Twitter and hear ‘he’s a bum, get him outta here!’” Beverley said on his podcast (via NBA Central). “Like I was hearing that s**t in L.A.”

It wasn’t only the reactionary fanbase that Beverley had a problem with, but also the entire chain of command within the Lakers team with James and all the other stars.

“Yeah, we should do this on defense… ‘nah we cool, we cool… nah we gotta rotate’… Bron what you mean we gotta rotate, you ain’t even playing…” Beverley added. “They don’t listen to me…. You gotta go through the first year coach, the LeBron, the AD, the Russ, then it get to me. You don’t hear my s**t the way you should hear my s**t.”

It’s safe to say Beverley is in a much happier place now with the Bulls currently occupying the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.