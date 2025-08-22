As the negotiations between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons continue with the regular season inching closer to the start, the fanbase is no doubt concerned about when a resolution will put this to an end. While the rumors around the Cowboys and Parsons will continue, Jones' latest comments still show that he feels confident.

Jones would be interviewed by sports analyst Stephen A. Smith on his self-titled show, and when he told the Dallas owner that no one wants to worry about Parsons leaving, the answer that led to it was more reassuring than abysmal.

“Just know this, I'm so proud since you think that much of him,” Jones said. “Please say it often, 'cause we do have him.”

Before, Smith would go as far as to tell Jones that he feels Parsons is the “face of the franchise,” and when asked about how the owner views that, he would say that the team has him “for three years no matter what.”

“I'm glad that you recognize that we got him for three years, no matter what,” Jones said.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones calls out Micah Parsons' agent

There has been another component to the long negotiation process, as Parsons' agent has been called out by the Cowboys owner in the same interview with Smith. Jones would say that “there's not room for a third” in regards to negotiations and that he and Parsons have to be comfortable, via the ESPN show “Get Up.”

“Frankly, it wouldn’t have made any difference what the negotiation was,” Jones said. “Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work? … There’s not room for a third. This will be a good one.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if this situation between Dallas and Parsons will be resolved before the season or even at all as the team opens the regular season on Thursday night, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are looking to improve after finishing 7-10, which put the team third in the NFC East.