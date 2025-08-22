Ahead of facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't share the same energy as his manager, Mike Shildt, but he is looking forward to it. After Shildt's ejection in an 8-4 win on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, no one was more eager to begin the Padres' three-game series against the Dodgers. Shildt was ejected for arguing against Xander Bogaerts' home run that was taken away due to fan interference.

Tatis Jr., still recovering from the win, believes the Padres are ready to face the defending World Series champion Dodgers after they were swept by Los Angeles over the weekend. He's ready to avenge those losses, per Padres reporter Marty Caswell.

“Well, I need to go to sleep first, been dragging,” Tatis Jr. said. “Yeah, we're just ready.”

Is that the difference between managers and players? A reporter asked Tatis Jr. about it, and he agreed.

“Yeah, f***,” Tatis Jr. replied. “I wanna see him running like that, too, and then, saying the same stuff. Well, everyone knows his attitude, and he's a front-line. So, it's always good to have a guy like that leading the line.”

When another reporter suggested someone tell the Padres manager to settle down a bit, Tatis Jr. agreed. After the Padres briefly held first place in the NL West, they're now two games back due to their three-game sweep against the Dodgers.

Mike Shildt ‘barks at league' over ejection in Padres win

Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) speaks with home plate umpire James Hoye after being ejected from the game during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park
David Frerker-Imagn Images

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. helped his team secure a win against the Giants. However, that win didn't cool off Padres manager Mike Shildt, who was still fuming over the play that led to his ejection.

“No contact. It was a big run. Huge,” he said. “Listen, I don’t bark at the league a lot, but the definition that we got from replay was that it was clear that there was some impediment. Clearly, he didn’t touch the baseball. And if it’s so clear, how come it takes almost three minutes to figure it out? If it’s conclusive, you overturn right away. If it’s not, it’s a home run.

“If you can find an angle where the fan touched the baseball, I’d like to see it,” Shildt concluded.

The Padres scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth. They'll host the Dodgers in a three-game series with a chance to regain control of the NL West.

More San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park.
Manny Machado gives Padres fans ‘unbelievable’ shoutout amid playoff pushJoey Mistretta ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) watches the ball fly over the center field wall for a one-run home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.
Padres’ Manny Machado shouts out Yu Darvish for unlikely hitting adviceJosh Davis ·
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) goes down to the ground after being hit by a ball hit by San Diego Padres right fielder Ramon Laureano (5) during the third inning at Petco Park.
Giants’ Landen Roupp carted off field vs. Padres after painful line driveMike Gianakos ·
image thumbnail
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. sends fans into frenzy with Rafael Devers robberyJosh Davis ·
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) speaks with home plate umpire James Hoye after being ejected from the game during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mike Shildt blasts league after Xander Bogaerts' home run is overturned in controversial fan interference call, fueling Padres frustrations.
Padres’ Mike Shildt ‘barks at league’ after Xander Bogaerts HR gets overturnedYasmin Edañol ·
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) throws his helmet after grounding out during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park
Padres’ Jackson Merrill injury timeline revealed after Dodgers sweepBenedetto Vitale ·