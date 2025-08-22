Ahead of facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't share the same energy as his manager, Mike Shildt, but he is looking forward to it. After Shildt's ejection in an 8-4 win on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, no one was more eager to begin the Padres' three-game series against the Dodgers. Shildt was ejected for arguing against Xander Bogaerts' home run that was taken away due to fan interference.

Tatis Jr., still recovering from the win, believes the Padres are ready to face the defending World Series champion Dodgers after they were swept by Los Angeles over the weekend. He's ready to avenge those losses, per Padres reporter Marty Caswell.

“Well, I need to go to sleep first, been dragging,” Tatis Jr. said. “Yeah, we're just ready.”

Is that the difference between managers and players? A reporter asked Tatis Jr. about it, and he agreed.

“Yeah, f***,” Tatis Jr. replied. “I wanna see him running like that, too, and then, saying the same stuff. Well, everyone knows his attitude, and he's a front-line. So, it's always good to have a guy like that leading the line.”

Mike Shildt said he was ready to play the Dodgers tonight . Fernando Tatís didn't share that same enthusiasm @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/MqQVLwun0N — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 22, 2025

When another reporter suggested someone tell the Padres manager to settle down a bit, Tatis Jr. agreed. After the Padres briefly held first place in the NL West, they're now two games back due to their three-game sweep against the Dodgers.

Mike Shildt ‘barks at league' over ejection in Padres win

Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. helped his team secure a win against the Giants. However, that win didn't cool off Padres manager Mike Shildt, who was still fuming over the play that led to his ejection.

“No contact. It was a big run. Huge,” he said. “Listen, I don’t bark at the league a lot, but the definition that we got from replay was that it was clear that there was some impediment. Clearly, he didn’t touch the baseball. And if it’s so clear, how come it takes almost three minutes to figure it out? If it’s conclusive, you overturn right away. If it’s not, it’s a home run.

“If you can find an angle where the fan touched the baseball, I’d like to see it,” Shildt concluded.

The Padres scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth. They'll host the Dodgers in a three-game series with a chance to regain control of the NL West.