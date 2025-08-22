Cam Ward seems to be settling in nicely in the NFL. The first overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans quarterback has acclimated well to his new environment. In fact, he might be getting a little too comfortable. Ward got into a fight with teammate and star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons during training camp, which is quite the sight to see.

Head coach Brian Callahan seems to be amused, at least, at Ward's enthusiasm, even though it might be a bit ill-advised. On the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long, the Titans head coach talked about the altercation between Ward and Simmons. Callahan said that while he appreciates the rookie's gusto, he also hasn't seen Simmons tackle him at full force.

“I do appreciate the enthusiasm,” Callahan said. “Cam doesn’t back down. He is not afraid, which is good. He also hasn’t seen Jeff actually tackle him. There is a difference; you know it’s different. ”

With that being said, Callahan says that the dynamic between Ward and Simmons has less fighting and more sibling energy. “But I just think the competitiveness between those two has been great and Jeff really does function, he’s like a big brother to Cam,” he says. “He puts his arm around him and tries to help him and has been the veteran presence you hope your quarterback has, help him ingrain himself in the locker room and helping him get to know the defensive guys.

Ward and Simmons got into it during the tail-end of one of the Titans' practices. After throwing a touchdown pass against the Tennessee defense, the rookie quarterback celebrated in front of the former Pro Bowl lineman. Simmons did not appreciate that, shoving Ward away. That resulted in a kerfuffle between the offense and the defense.

Perhaps that energy is what brings the Titans back to playoff contention. Last season, they finished with a dismal 3-14 record. While that record gave them the chance to draft Ward, they are hoping not to get that same honor two years in a row.