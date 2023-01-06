By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been very tumultuous. There have been many ups and downs along the way, but the biggest blow came when Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury to his foot. He has been out of action for over three weeks and unable to do any on-court activity during that time.

However, it appears as though he is going to be taking the first, and very important, step in his recovery, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The Lakers’ superstar forward is expected to test out the foot on the court for the first time since the injury occurred later this week. Los Angeles is very likely to take his recovery process slowly and not rush him back. But the fact that he is going to step on the court less than a month after the initial injury is a good sign that Davis is healing well.

The Lakers have somehow kept themselves in the playoff chase. Entering play Friday night, they are 17-21 and sit just 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the 10th spot and the play-in tournament. They have won three straight, one of which LeBron James did not even play.

Russell Westbrook has been arguably the biggest surprise of the team this year. Since being moved to a bench role, he has flourished and even garnered some All-Star attention.

There is no official time set for Anthony Davis’ return to a regular season game. But if Los Angeles can stay afloat until Davis returns, they just might be able to sneak in. With the top-heavy talent Los Angeles possesses, you never know what kind of noise they could make.