After exiting their last game with a foot injury, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis will be out for a month, per Shams Charania. The star big man left their game against the Washington Wizards after landing awkwardly on his foot. Now, LA will be without their superstar big man for a significant amount of time.

Anthony Davis has been on an MVP-level campaign this season for the Lakers. He’s played in most of the games this season, providing a constant dose of offensive prowess and defensive versatility. LA has leaned on his resurgence to lead them to victory multiple times this season. His absence will be missed by the Lakers sorely.

With Anthony Davis being ruled out due to an injury, the Lakers will once again rely on LeBron James to carry most of the burden of the offense. James has taken a backseat to Davis this season, and for good reason. Davis’ greatness this season allowed him to take a lighter share of the burden.

Russell Westbrook will also need to continue to step up for the Lakers without Anthony Davis. The former MVP has settled in nicely with his new role off the bench. Now, without Davis, Westbrook will be featured more prominently on the roster.

We’ll see how the Lakers offense and defense holds up with Anthony Davis missing a month due to injury. Their defense has relied on Davis returning to his dominant rim-protecting self this season.