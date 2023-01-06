By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

With the 2022-23 season close to its halfway mark, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game is almost here. On Thursday, the league released its initial returns of fan voting. While there is still plenty of time for players to move up and down on the lists, the voting showed some intriguing names, whether they are from established veterans or rising stars.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

As expected, players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are some of the top names. Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić come right next to the trio. Unless injuries happen, all of them should have a secured place in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Other players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lauri Markkanen are in contention for their first All-Star selection. Both are playing some of the best basketball of their careers and are in real contention for the event. Even No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is receiving some buzz to become the first rookie to make it to the All-Star Game since Blake Griffin in 2011.

While all of those names were projected to be on the lists, some notable surprises popped up. From an MVP to NBA champions, these players can earn another selection depending on how the voting goes. With that being said, here are three dark-horse All-Star candidates in 2023 following the initial NBA fan voting returns.

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Perhaps the biggest name among the surprises is Russell Westbrook. The 2017 MVP has been in multiple trade rumors since the offseason and was moved to the sixth-man role this season. Although his numbers are not as great as his OKC days, he is proving some valuable minutes off the bench. As of now, he is No. 6 among the Western Conference guards in the voting. He is ahead of big names such as Portland’s Damian Lillard and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 7.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds plus a steal a night. He is shooting 40.6% from the field, 27.5% from the 3-point line and 67.2% from the charity stripe. The all-time leader in triple-doubles, the guard has three this season, tying for third in the league.

A reserve in all but three of his 35 games, Westbrook is cementing his name in the battle for the Sixth Man of the Year Award, which he is currently the favorite, according to FanDuel. His willingness to move to the bench and reinvent himself could earn him some extra votes, which could make him return to the All-Star weekend for the first time since 2020.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Another veteran who could crack the All-Star lineup is Draymond Green. One of the anchors of the Golden State Warriors’ success in the past couple of years, he could be selected for his fifth All-Star Game even with shy numbers. As of the initial fan returns, he is No. 8 in the Western Conference’s frontcourt, notably ahead of Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

So far, Green is putting up 7.8 points, 6.8 boards and 6.7 assists. He is hitting 50.9% of his field goals, 32.8% of his 3-pointers and 72.1% of his free-throw attempts. A seven-time All-Defensive team member and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, he is also averaging 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.

Even though there are other names ahead of him, Green’s leadership and impact on Golden State’s scheme is well valued in the NBA. Case in point, he was an All-Star last in 2022 for the first time in three years as he was putting up similar numbers to this season. He might not be as present as he once was in All-Star conversations, but Green could certainly be in Salt Lake City in February.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Since winning the NBA Finals in 2020 with the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma is likely having his best season in the NBA. With Bradley Beal dealing with injuries, the 2017 first-round pick is gaining a larger role in the Washington Wizards’ offense. Because of that, he is No. 7 in the Eastern Conference’s frontcourt voting.

In 2022-23, Kuzma is registering 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is making 46% of his field goals, 33.6% of his 3-pointers and 69.5% of his free throws. He is putting up career highs in multiple categories, including points, assists, field-goal percentage and minutes (35.2).

To make the 2023 All-Star Game, Kuzma will have to come a long way. He is nearly two million votes behind Joel Embiid, who is No. 3 in the East’s frontcourt. Ahead of Kuzma, there are still Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Pascal Siakam. The Boston Celtics’ star has nearly 10 times the votes Kuzma has. Still, if he is able to improve Washington’s record, Kuzma could earn his first All-Star selection. Not only that but it would be a homecoming for him since he played college basketball for the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.