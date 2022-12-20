By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis is injured again. The Los Angeles Lakers are now expected to be without their superstar big man for at least one month after Davis suffered what has been deemed as a right foot injury. This is an undeniably tough blow for LeBron James and Co. who were building some momentum prior to this staggering setback.

Former NBA champ turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has now chimed in on the situation. As always, Big Perk wasn’t shy about dropping a truth bomb about Davis’ current situation with the Lakers. At this point, Perkins believes that injuries are just part of who AD is as a player:

“I think we all have to start preparing ourselves for the rest of Anthony Davis’ career to expect that every season that he comes in, he’s going to be injured,” Perkins said. “I mean, he just has that type of body frame. It is what it is to this point. It’s not me going at him, I just think we need to accept the fact that we need to expect it.”

Unfortunately, history tells us that Kendrick Perkins isn’t wrong here. Last season, Anthony Davis played just 40 games for the Lakers. The season before that was even worse, with the eight-time All-Star suiting up just 36 times throughout the 2020-21 campaign for LA. AD has an expansive injury history, and it’s come as no surprise that he’s already been labeled as an injury-prone star.

Sadly, Davis isn’t helping his own cause. Obviously, he never wants to be injured, and there have been more than a few occasions wherein he’s played through pain. At this point, however, it’s really tough to argue against what Perkins is stating here.