By Michael Corvo

Until his remarks after delivering the Los Angeles Lakers a bonkers win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, LeBron James had not publicly addressed the distressing news that Anthony Davis will be out for at least a month with a right foot injury he suffered in the Lakers’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

(Darvin Ham said postgame that Davis was still being evaluated and an official announcement would come on Monday morning. Pregame, he said he told AD to “be ready to coach your a** off.”)

LeBron didn’t go into details on Anthony Davis’ injury, but he lamented yet another extended absence for his start teammate.

“It’s definitely disappointing to see him have to go through it. Especially the work that he’s put into it. Doesn’t cheat the game. Shows up, prepares himself, goes out and, obviously, he’s been dominant this year. To have this setback right now — I know it can be tough on him, for sure. Just trying whatever I can to keep his mind fresh.

“A minor setback before a major comeback. We’re going to try and hold down the fort for as long as we can until we get our number one guy back. I hope he just has a clear mind and takes his time and understands that it’s just temporary.”

James — who dropped 33 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists — reiterated the Next Man Up mentality the Lakers have to adopt.

“It’s gonna be a collective group effort,” LeBron said. “It’s always been health with us since we all joined forces … It’s always about health. If we can stay healthy or close to as healthy as possible… we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win cause we’re going to play hard and play the right way. Obviously, health is wealth.”

“Whoever available to make plays, they gotta make plays,” LeBron later added.

The poster child for LeBron’s sentiments has been Thomas Bryant. The backup center earned the Game Ball after scoring 21 points vs. Denver and posted 16 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday — including the game-winning dunk and two clutch corner 3-pointers down the stretch.

🚨 CHAOS IN LA 🚨 LEBRON NEARLY TURNS IT OVER BUT RECOVERS AND FINDS THOMAS BRYANT FOR THE GAME WINNING DUNK pic.twitter.com/H9q43EM3ck — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 19, 2022

“That no quit attitude,” Darvin Ham said when asked what Bryant has brought to the table. “Kid is just not afraid of the moment. He’s gonna use all his will, all his power, all his God-given ability to lay it on the line for us. His spirit is always great. … We all want to see him do well.”

The Lakers survived a few scares on Sunday. Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves limped off the floor with what appeared to be painful ankle injuries, though both quickly returned to action.

Austin Reaves goes straight to the Lakers’ locker room with an apparent ankle injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/op6XYUaXV1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 19, 2022

Ham said Reaves rolling his ankle “scared the hell out of me,” and that he pulled his player after seeing him in pain after Reaves returned from the locker room. Ham echoed LeBron’s words on Anthony Davis.

“My eyes told me it was a little bit of a limp. Health is the greatest of wealth.”

Eventually, Ham was assured by the Lakers’ medical staff and Reaves that the guard could go. The sophomore helped ice the game.

Austin Reaves puts the Lakers up 4 with the clutch floater! They lead 115-113 with 1 min remaining in Q4. 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pipic.twitter.com/LYX5KAv189 — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2022

“If it ain’t broke, go play,” Reaves said about his twisted ankle. “That’s what my mom and dad used to tell me. I’ve always tried to play through nicks and bruises.”

The Lakers (13-16) will get on a plane to face the Phoenix Suns on Monday on the second leg of a back-t0-back.