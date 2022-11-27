Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis’ dominant stretch has now come to a screeching halt. This is after the Los Angeles Lakers ruled out their superstar big man just moments before their Saturday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Davis will officially miss Saturday’s game due to a left calf contusion. The injury does not sound serious and the Lakers’ decision to give AD the night off could be more of a precautionary move. You also have to note that LA is playing on the second night of a back-to-back set following their 105-94 win over the Spurs on Friday.

Anthony Davis’ monstrous run comes to an end after six games. AD looked like the league MVP during LeBron James’ spell on the sidelines due to a groin injury, averaging 31.8 points on 61.7 percent shooting, 17.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per contest. He clearly carried much of the load during LeBron’s injury layoff, and it may have taken its toll on Davis.

The good news for the Lakers is that LeBron is going to be available for them on Sunday. There was some doubt as to whether or not James would be able to play in a back-to-back following his five-game absence, but it seems that this won’t be a problem for the 37-year-old.

Davis’ next chance to suit up will be on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. His calf contusion doesn’t seem to be serious and Saturday’s missed game could be nothing more than a night off to rest. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, AD should be good to go on Monday.