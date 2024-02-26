On Sunday afternoon, Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers fell back down to Earth with a frustrating road loss to the Phoenix Suns, bringing their post All-Star break record to a disappointing 1-2. The Lakers were playing from behind pretty much the entire time on Sunday afternoon, and although Reaves had some solid moments, he and his Los Angeles teammates weren't able to get enough stops down the stretch to slow down a Suns offense featuring the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
As previously mentioned, the Lakers got off to a brutal start in this one, finding themselves down by 20 points in the first quarter, and after the game, Reaves got one hundred percent real on why that was such a frustration for the team.
“You never want to start the game off like that, obviously. I thought we did a good job battling back but we put ourselves in a tough position where we almost had to be perfect the rest of the game,” said Reaves, per Lakers Nation on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, although comebacks may be more common now in the NBA than ever before, it's still never advisable to put yourself behind the eight ball just a few minutes into the game, as the Lakers did on Sunday afternoon.
Up next for Los Angeles is a “road” game against their rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Wednesday evening. That game is slated to tip at 10:00 PM ET.