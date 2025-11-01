The Los Angeles Dodgers are making one of the boldest pitching calls in recent MLB postseason memory, naming Shohei Ohtani their starting pitcher for Game 7 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. This decision loaded with both risk and spectacle, as Dave Roberts and the Dodgers turn to the two-way superstar on short rest in the ultimate win-or-go-home showdown Saturday night.

It comes only three days after Ohtani’s last outing in Game 4, where he gave up four earned runs but still flashed elite command and power. The move takes advantage of MLB’s “Ohtani Rule,” which allows a pitcher who also serves as the designated hitter to remain in the batting order after leaving the mound—a tactical edge for a team built on flexibility and firepower.

The Dodgers plan is clear—get a few innings from their 31-year-old superstar, then turn to a fully loaded bullpen while keeping their best hitter in the lineup. The decision also sets up a marquee pitching duel, with Ohtani facing off against Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer in front of a raucous Rogers Centre crowd.

Reactions across MLB poured in moments after the announcement onto X (formerly known as Twitter). Popular baseball account @jayhaykid captured the mood perfectly: “Shohei Ohtani as the starting pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series is impossibly good theater. What a player, what a series, what a sport.”

Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden who most notably pitched for the Athletics, echoed the excitement: “Game 7 sounds so damn good & I can’t wait! Oh, and Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound.”

Article Continues Below

Fans chimed in too.

“Ohtani about to pitch 9 scoreless innings and hit 3 home runs in Game 7 😤,” said @Champ_Lion.

And @flowsdoc—a Dodgers team trainer—captured the cinematic feel: “Ohtani starting Game 7 feels like a movie. The main character finally gets the ball, and the world’s watching 🎬⚾️.”

For the Dodgers, this is a defining gamble. It’s an all-in moment for a franchise chasing back-to-back championships and a player redefining what baseball greatness looks like under the brightest lights.