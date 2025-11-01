LOS ANGELES – Back during the preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench unit, mostly composed of Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Marcus Smart all played key roles during the team’s final preseason game, a win against the Golden State Warriors. Since the regular season has begun, that trio hasn’t had much time on the court for the Lakers due to injuries.

Jaxson Hayes suffered a knee injury and was out of the Lakers’ lineup for three games. He recently made his return during the team’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Smart suffered a quad injury last Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, and missed two straight games. He is set to make his return to the lineup on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Vanderbilt was moved into the starting lineup due to the Lakers’ injury woes to begin the season.

With a healthy lineup, the Lakers bench unit is tasked with changing the game due to the energy they bring, as per Hayes.

“It’s just a lot of energy. I feel like that’s the best way to describe it is energy. That’s our job is to bring energy to the team, bring energy to the game,” Hayes said after a Lakers practice back on Oct. 19. “All of us, our job is to come in and change the pace of the game and just get everyone right and get everyone going, stuff like that. I feel like that’s just what we’re meant to do.”

With all three players expected to be on the court against Memphis for the Lakers’ first NBA Cup game of the schedule, the bench unit can get back to bringing that energy required.

Luka Doncic expected back vs. Grizzlies

While the Lakers’ bench will get healthier against the Grizzlies, the starting lineup will be more intact as well as Luka Doncic is also expected to return to the court after missing the last two games due to a finger injury and a knee injury.

When Doncic’s injuries were first disclosed last weekend, the initial recovery timeline was at least one week. But it appears as if his return will be slightly quicker. The Lakers conclude a two-game road trip on Friday and will return home against the Miami Heat on Sunday, Nov. 2.