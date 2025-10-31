As the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) prepare for their Friday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2), a new report from ESPN suggests that guard Austin Reaves could be in line for one of the most lucrative contracts among non-All-Stars in the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, league sources believe Reaves’ next deal will begin at no less than $30 million per season.

“The belief around the league is that $30 million per year is the absolute baseline for Reaves’ services,” the report stated. “There are currently 59 NBA players making at least that much.”

The 27-year-old guard has become the Lakers’ most productive player through the opening weeks of the 2025-26 season, carrying the offense in the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Reaves’ rise from undrafted free agent to potential nine-figure contract recipient underscores his rapid ascent within the organization and the league at large.

Reaves is currently averaging 34.2 points, 10 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game through five appearances while shooting 52.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line. His breakout performance has positioned him not only as the Lakers’ leading scorer but also as one of the most valuable perimeter players in the Western Conference.

Austin Reaves’ historic start boosts his value as Lakers eye long-term deal

Article Continues Below

Another league executive told ESPN that Reaves’ current pace may taper off once James returns from his sciatica injury but expects both sides to prioritize a long-term deal.

“I don’t think he’s going to quite keep up this pace because LeBron will take away touches,” the executive said. “But he is good and the Lakers intend to keep him and he intends to stay, so my guess is it gets done.”

Under NBA salary cap projections, Reaves would be eligible for a four-year deal worth roughly $180 million from another team in free agency next summer. However, the Lakers could explore a five-year extension for a higher total value to ensure he remains in Los Angeles long-term.

Reaves’ performance has already placed him in rare company among Lakers guards. Earlier this week, he became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2005 to open a season with five consecutive 25-point games — a feat that highlights both his scoring consistency and importance to the team’s success.

James and Doncic are both expected to return in November, which should ease the offensive burden on Reaves. Still, his emergence as the Lakers’ most reliable option in their absence has strengthened his case for a major payday and reaffirmed his role as a foundational piece of the team’s future.

The Lakers will look to build on their early-season momentum when they face the Grizzlies on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video before returning home Sunday to host the Miami Heat (3-2).