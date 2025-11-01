The Los Angeles Lakers secured their fourth win of the season Friday night behind Luka Doncic’s dominant return from a three-game absence, but one ESPN reporter remains stunned that the Dallas Mavericks ever let the superstar go.

Tim Bontemps shared his disbelief on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “It remains utterly incomprehensible that Luka Doncic was traded.”

Doncic, 26, made a statement in his return, recording 44 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes during the Lakers’ 117-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their first NBA Cup matchup. He shot 14-for-27 from the field, 6-for-15 from beyond the arc, and 10-for-13 from the free-throw line in another signature performance that reinforced his standing among the league’s elite.

Through three games this season, Doncic is averaging 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three. His dominance has fueled the Lakers’ early success as they continue to navigate LeBron James’ absence due to a sciatica injury that has sidelined him since training camp.

The 2025-26 campaign marks Doncic’s first full season in Los Angeles after the Lakers acquired him in a blockbuster February trade that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas. The deal, which shocked the NBA world, has since been regarded as one of the most defining trades in recent memory.

Mavericks struggle with Anthony Davis' latest injury as Lakers, Luka Doncic surge

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have struggled to adjust without their former franchise cornerstone. Dallas has opened the season 2-3 and faces further challenges following Davis’ calf strain sustained in the team’s 107-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Davis, 32, was limited to just seven minutes before exiting, finishing with four points, four rebounds, and one steal.

Through five games, Davis has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. He is expected to miss the Mavericks’ next two contests — Saturday against the Detroit Pistons (3-2) in Mexico City and Monday against the Houston Rockets (2-2).

The Lakers, now 4-2 on the season, will return home to face the Miami Heat (3-2) on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Miami enters the matchup boasting one of the league’s most explosive offenses, averaging 125.4 points per game, second only to the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers and Mavericks are set to face each other later this month on November 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in what could potentially mark Davis’ first game back in Los Angeles if healthy.

As Doncic continues to deliver MVP-caliber performances, the early returns have further validated the Lakers’ decision to build around him and James. For Bontemps and many others, Dallas’ choice to trade away its generational talent remains one of the most perplexing moves in modern NBA history.