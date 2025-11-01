The Kansas City Chiefs are forced to alter their offensive game plan ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. With starting running back Isiah Pacheco ruled out, the Chiefs elevated former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire from their practice squad.

In addition to Edwards-Helaire, the team also elevated guard C.J. Hanson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Hanson's elevation comes with starting left tackle Josh Simmons remaining out due to personal reasons, and guard Trey Smith listed as questionable.

Edwards-Helaire joins a backfield led by Kareem Hunt in Pacheco's stead. Rookie Brashard Smith figures to get more run behind Hunt, with Elijah Mitchell also potentially mixing in.

Chiefs fans should remember Edwards-Helaire, who was the team's first-round pick in 2020. He did not accomplish much with the team, but he was a part of two of their Super Bowl-winning seasons.

After managing just 1,845 rushing yards in his first four years with the team, Kansas City waived Edwards-Helaire in the 2024 offseason. He would sign with the New Orleans Saints and appear in just two games in 2024.

Since being released by the Saints as a part of their final roster cuts in August, Edwards-Helaire has not played a game in 2025. He rejoined the Chiefs shortly after getting released and has been on the practice squad all season.

Chiefs prepare for massive Bills game without Isiah Pacheco

The situation involving Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire is notable, but it is far from the main story of the game. Instead, everyone will be focused on the budding rivalry between two AFC powerhouses and their respective star quarterbacks.

Week 9 will mark the 10th chapter of the growing Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry. Mahomes leads the all-time series 5-4, but Allen is 4-1 against him in the regular season.

Both teams enter the meeting riding significant momentum and have become well accustomed to one another. The Chiefs enter Buffalo on a three-game win streak and winners of five of their last six outings. Similarly, the Bills return home after a 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 that snapped a two-game skid.

With a win, either the Bills or the Chiefs will inch closer to the top of the AFC. Neither team's record is indicative of their performance thus far, but both will remain atop the conference at the end of the year once again.