Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continues to position himself among the NBA’s elite, joining a short list of all-time greats with his statistical output through the opening stretch of the 2025-26 season.

As the Lakers (3-2) prepare for Friday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2), Reaves’ blistering start has placed him in historic company and strengthened his case for a major contract extension expected to begin at roughly $30 million annually.

On The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon highlighted the guard’s rare combination of scoring and playmaking through the team’s first five games.

“Austin Reaves is the sixth guy in NBA history to average at least 30 points and 10 assists in the first five games of the season,” MacMahon said. “The others — Joker, MVP Russ, James Harden that same season, Tiny Archibald, and Oscar Robertson twice. Twenty-five points, 15 assists and a game-winning buzzer beater — it’s Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson.”

The 27-year-old guard has carried the Lakers in the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He also became the first Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2005 to open a season with five consecutive 25-point games, underscoring both his scoring consistency and his emergence as a reliable offensive leader.

Reaves is averaging 34.2 points, 10 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three, and 89.7 percent from the free-throw line. His late-game composure was on full display in Wednesday’s 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he hit the go-ahead floater in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Austin Reaves’ historic start places him alongside NBA legends as Lakers manage key injuries

Article Continues Below

Reaves’ breakout has fueled speculation about his long-term future with Los Angeles. In a report published Friday, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst noted that league belief holds Reaves’ next contract will start at a $30 million per-year baseline, with one executive suggesting a five-year extension could be structured to keep him in Los Angeles beyond his current deal.

The Lakers’ two stars, meanwhile, remain at different stages of recovery. James has yet to appear this season after the team announced before opening night that he would be reevaluated in three to four weeks for a sciatica injury that caused nerve irritation in his glute. Doncic, who has missed the last three games with a left finger sprain and leg contusion, is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s contest in Memphis.

Under head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers have relied heavily on Reaves to anchor their offense, using his playmaking to maintain rhythm while short-handed. The team improved to 3-2 with Wednesday’s win, holding steady in the Western Conference standings despite limited availability from its stars.

The Lakers will face the Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video before returning home Sunday to host the Miami Heat (3-2).

Reaves’ early-season brilliance has placed him in elite statistical territory, matching milestones held by legends like Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant — and further solidifying his status as a cornerstone for the Lakers’ future.